Think of the cities and towns you have visited; don't most of them have a central plaza? I grew up in Europe, where throughout history they have been important spaces for community life, and taken for granted. How much such a place would benefit Astoria has been contemplated often during my almost 30 years here.
And now we have a chance to make it happen on Heritage Square, the ideal and only possible location in our unique historic city. Yet the need for more workforce, low-income housing is undeniable, too. Our City Council’s decision to sign a development agreement means that housing rather than a public plaza could be sited there.
Both needs are indisputable; the location is debatable. Alternatives for housing locations do exist, and have been suggested. Maybe we can find room for compromise if we open our minds?
Picture an inviting space large enough for public events and celebrations with room along the periphery for coffee shops, eating places, little shops and the Garden of Surging Waves. The downtown business community would surely be in favor.
And how about an eye-catching fountain in its midst? I think it would be welcomed with enthusiasm, and inspire real community life, inclusive and not elitist social interaction in person.
Maybe there is someone with enough pocket change to make a Heritage fountain a reality? We would happily toss in some coins in honor, appreciation and love for our forever Astoria!
It's just a thought. But maybe not just wishful thinking?