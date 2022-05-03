To friends of Rod Nichols: I personally do not have many friends. I prefer it that way, but to lose one friend is staggering.
Rod Nichols recently died at home, in bed with his faithful dog, "Spud," curled up beside him. How do you tell others of a special friend? I thought of him as a hero without a cape.
Rod introduced me to the Chicago Cubs, and how they could take over Wrigley Field. In turn, I introduced him to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. We laughed at the oddities of the sports we saw; crabbed at the sometimes ineptness of coaches and officials; but cheered loudly when our teams played well and won.
Rod helped so many. Helping some through his commitment to bring fresh produce to Astoria through the North Coast Food Web and others through the senior meals program. He never bragged, and yet he had so much to give.
But the Rod I knew also loved painting, sketching and all the arts. Every Sunday, Rod would sit in our upright plaid chair with dog, Spud, curled on a pillow within reach, to watch sports on TV and eat lunch or dinner.
We compared notes on sports and art as only a fine friend can do. It was such a precious time to have a friend who cares what you think, and feels OK about sharing feelings and insights about subjects we both loved … art and sports.
Thank you, Rod. My life is better for having known you. A friend, indeed.