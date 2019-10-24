On Oct. 10, I fell down in the Columbia Memorial Hospital parking lot. To say “thank you” and “my profound gratitude” are inadequate words for those who immediately helped me.
The people I remember are the woman who secured the emergency room staff, the man who moved my car for the gurney, those who helped get me onto the gurney, all those who stayed with me, Emily Brizendine, Dr. Shannon Berry, the other emergency room staff and the wonderful nurses. To all: Thank you!
SALLY HUGHES
Astoria
