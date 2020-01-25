Pacific Seafood Group plans to fit 125 workers and building employees into a building designed for 30, with only 18 private parking spaces (“Pacific Seafood eyes Astoria Pointe for worker housing,” The Astorian, Jan. 11). Is the facility equipped to handle that many?
Barbara Fryer, Astoria city planner, stated that a conditional use permit depends on parking and how to accommodate traffic. Where is the public parking that company has offered to invest in, in lieu of providing private parking?
I live across the street. I have two public parking spaces in front of my house where, when there were only 30 patients at Astoria Pointe (in house), the workers alone sometimes overran the street parking, blocking access to my home’s gate and garage, and partially parking into the road, shrinking the width of the road.
Also, I have had people entering my fenced yard, stealing prized possessions, and returning the next day to finish the job.
The article in The Astorian stated the company would remove troublesome employees. How will they find them?
I don’t believe “high-density residential” includes an additional 125-plus people.
For anyone who’s interested, there’s a Traffic Safety Advisory Committee meeting to discuss this parking issue at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Astoria City Hall.
RICK VANDERBURG
Astoria
