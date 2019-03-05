Life on planet Earth is risky. Having lived in earthquake zones my entire life, I’ve experienced a few smaller events and always carry in the back of my mind the possibility of a bigger one. That’s why I’m glad that the citizens of Gearhart have the opportunity to come together and choose resiliency with the construction of a new fire station that can withstand an earthquake, and will be out of the tsunami inundation zone.
I strongly support building at the High Point location; I do not support rebuilding at the present location or building at the Gearhart Park. The High Point location offers the best resiliency for our community. High Point is already the recommended assembly area for a large portion of Gearhart. People would be gathering in the very place that would have supplies and help available after a natural disaster.
Unlike the other options, the High Point location does not need a DOGAMI exception, because the elevation is sufficient for the mostly likely earthquake scenarios. High Point is located where we often have the greatest concentration of visitors, which is also an important consideration.
The safety of our families and community are worth the necessary investment. Go to cityofgearhart.com, learn about the proposed concepts and fill out the questionnaire by April 29. Your voice is needed to help our city make the best choice possible for a resilient future, no matter what Mother Nature has in store.
BEBE MICHEL
Gearhart
