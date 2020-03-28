I am writing to urge you to vote for Courtney Bangs for Clatsop County commissioner. She is connected to the community through every aspect of her life.
Courtney understands her community because she is an active participant in the community. There are many things that make her highly qualified to represent the east side of Astoria, and the more rural east end of Clatsop County. Not only is she formally educated, holding a master's degree from Oregon State University, she is a mom, she is a wife, a coach and teacher, as well as a strong community advocate.
A small but telling example of how Courtney reacts when her community is in need was demonstrated just recently. When elderly neighbors were stuck at home due to illness, and Knappa schools announced impending closure, she sprang into action creating Knappa Community Helping Hands to ensure those in the community would have a place to not only look for help, but provide help to others in whatever way they could. A co-op in the truest sense.
Courtney connects with people and builds working relationships that better her community. Please join me in supporting Courtney Bangs for Clatsop County Commissioner District 4.
KATY PRITCHARD
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.