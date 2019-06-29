Regrettably, our 2019 Independence Day will feature President Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory hymn-singing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
At 5:43 a.m. on Feb. 24, Trump tweeted: "Hold the date! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4. It will be called 'A Salute To America' and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite president, me!"
Apparently, the greatness of America will no longer be reflected in presidential leaders like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt or Franklin Delano Roosevelt, but in an “extremely-stable genius.”
Trump views this Fourth of July as a priceless rebranding opportunity. That’s appalling, especially since the presidential prevaricator will launch his litany of lies at the Lincoln Memorial, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963.
Unencumbered by the thought process, our grandstander-in-chief will read someone else’s words, pretending to believe them, sans any semblance of sincerity.
The Declaration of Independence provides my principal purpose for revering the Fourth: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
I can’t stomach a blowhard egomaniac saluting himself, since that would summon the sensation of sinking slowly to the bottom of the ocean.
DR. ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
