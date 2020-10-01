They say "hindsight is 20/20." Well, it is 2020 now. How we can make a better decision on Nov. 3 for our future? Let's reflect back …
Sadly, we have over 200,000 Americans dead due to COVID-19 with the delay, denial and distraction tactic of President Donald Trump; withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement (197 countries signed) designed to avoid climate change impacts globally, including food insecurity for the poorest nations; allowing infringement of our treasured national parks for corporate greed; no improvement in U.S. infrastructure as promised; no affordable health care plan, active dismantling of Obamacare, Medicare, Social Security; Roe vs. Wade in jeopardy; reduced taxes for billionaires, not us; disparaging our veterans as "suckers and losers"; plus other childish name-calling, blaming and behaviors unbecoming a U.S. president.
Hindsight is 20/20, so let's learn from mistakes made. If you are not registered to vote, do so today. We need every thinking person's vote, recognizing the change needed with this election for our democracy to survive.
Please join me and vote for a qualified presidential candidate, a person with years of experience with international leaders, a man of integrity, empathy and honesty who we can be proud of in the world arena.
Joe Biden will restore dignity to the office of president, and regain the respect America deserves. Biden and Kamala Harris will be working for us, not for their own self-aggrandizement. January 2021 we can look back with clarity of "20/20 vision" putting "united" back in America, not division. Building bridges, not walls.
LaREE JOHNSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.