A history lesson recently unfolded in real time; the dramatic and graphic images we all saw, heard or read about were shocking. And sad to say, it occurred in our country. It was not a peaceful protest, it was an insurrection, i.e. a revolt against established authority, an uprising, mutiny, sedition.
Shame on those who participated in the deaths of five people; shame on those who destroyed public property and hurt those working to keep others safe.
Shame on those who condone these insurrectionists vandalizing and violating our nation's Capitol as Congress was carrying out "the people's business" of democracy. This is not patriotism, it can only be called a shameful act.
Something to keep in mind when considering these despicable actions: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities." — Voltaire
LaREE JOHNSON
Astoria