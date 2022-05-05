I have known Lianne Thompson for years, including the eight years she has served on the Clatsop County commission.
Her background in all levels of government enables her to hit the ground running, and not spend precious time learning the system. Her experience is broad, and adequate to her to continue the job in which she has served two terms, and speaks well to the level of confidence in her abilities the citizens have.
As the state representative in House District 32, I worked with her extensively on emergency preparedness, and was grateful to have her input on the Oregon Resilience Plan as it was being developed into legislation. She spent countless hours educating herself on the issues and, as a result, became one of the most prepared public servants in Oregon.
Her support and hard work on statewide issues that affect us all was integral to ensuring cooperation among all levels of government on those issues that affect our communities here in Clatsop County, including homelessness, the need for more child care services and more affordable housing for our workers and seniors.
Lianne understands how to get things done, and her accomplishments are admirable. She has worked tirelessly with all the players to bring broadband to the rural areas of the county, and her work on water policy is timely as we deal with continuous drought conditions and hotter summers that threaten our forests and farmlands.