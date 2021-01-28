When I saw the landslide on U.S. Highway 30, I wondered about the impacts of the apparent clearcut on the hillside high above. I wondered whether the owner of the land might be liable for the expense of clearing up the landslide, assuming it was privately owned.
Now I read it was our state forest, and that those decisions were made by employees of the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Forestry. I’m not one of those people who disrespects public employees, I had a career myself as one. But these guys have let themselves be brainwashed by the cultures of their respective agencies.
They consulted with a geotechnical specialist who told them that the slope above the highway should be a "leave area" with "trees left standing to keep the soil stable." The newspaper article (The Astorian, Jan. 19) includes several soft shoe shuffles between agency staff enforcing their need to protect the roadway from falling trees.
But it sounds as though these employees decided among themselves to disregard that expert advice, and are now rationalizing their actions. I don't know what it will take for forestry officials to use what they know about intact forest systems, and stop seeing the trees as "timber" and the understory as something to be eliminated.
But maybe they could start by admitting that they made a mistake. Rain happens here, and plants stabilize the soil.
JAN MITCHELL
Astoria