The short dictionary definition of the noun "hoax" is: "a humorous or malicious deception." When the coronavirus first gained traction in the U.S., President Donald Trump labeled it "fake news" and a "hoax" perpetrated by the Democrats .
The next big and repeated labeling as hoax by Trump was the Mueller investigation and the Democrats’ "impeachment hoax."
Now Trump is advising the American people to vote twice in the presidential election of 2020. If people follow Trump's advice, the entire election will be nothing but a malicious deception to help the president doing his devious best to try to stay in power.
Our current president also continues to denigrate military persons who brought their biggest sacrifice by labeling them losers and suckers. He denies having said that, but the whole world knows that he repeatedly said that about the honorable ex-prisoner of war John McCain.
By electing Trump, the American people perpetrated the biggest hoax on themselves.
ERHARD GROSS
Astoria
