I must reply to Nello Picinich’s letter ("Obfuscating," June 25) regarding the evils of gillnets. He states that the issue is not about recreational angling vs. commercial fishing, but about selective fishing. Hogwash.
Hooks are much less selective in the Columbia River than the gillnet. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries establishes the allowable kill of nonlocal wild and natural-spawn salmonids intermingled with hatchery and healthy wild stocks, under Endangered Species Act standards. Between 70% and 80% of those fish, depending upon the stock, have been assigned by the states to the sport fishery.
Despite the fact that recreational fishery has by far the most fish and allowable fish kills assigned to it, it frequently overshoots its quota of wild fish kills. Gillnetting continues on the main stem Columbia because no other gear meets both ESA standards and is economically viable. In 2012, Oregon and Washington reallocated main stem fisheries to the recreational sector, and select area fisheries to the commercial sector.
At that time, promises were made to the commercial fishery, including more select areas, plus substantially increased production, neither of which occurred. The main stem fishery still comprises about 40% of the industry income.
A balance of recreational fishing and commercial fishing provides fish for sports fishers, a relatively small group, and the fish-consuming public, a much larger population. Picinich's desire for a sport fishery that takes the entire allowable catch is an example of the urban view of how the rural-urban divide affects Washington and Oregon, right in our own communities.