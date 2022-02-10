In response to Matt Janes' letter, "Go fly a kite" (The Astorian, Feb. 3): Hold on.
Let's consider President Joe Biden’s accomplishments under very unusual circumstances. Normally, a new administration is welcomed into the White House to speed the transition from the previous administration immediately after an election.
Since former President Donald Trump would not concede, nearly three months was lost. Then because of that, probably three months more lost to catch up, which didn't begin until Inauguration Day.
Biden immediately signed executive orders eliminating what he considered bad policy, rejoined the Paris climate accord and reset our relationship with NATO and world leaders.
He and the Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan, which saved our economy from collapsing. The coronavirus raging, he managed to get vaccines into hundreds of thousands of people's arms with rather great efficiency.
Don’t blame him for anti-vaccine propaganda or inflation and supply chain issues. They are economics 101, supply and demand, results of a worldwide shut down.
With his leadership, Congress passed the long-awaited infrastructure bill. Trump gave tax breaks to the rich, dismantled and demoralized a lot of administrative departments such as the National Security Agency, State Department and Department of Justice. Biden was tasked with putting all that back together again, the Humpty Dumpty scenario.
Admittedly, Afghanistan was a disaster, but he's human. We make mistakes. No president would have made that a clean withdrawal.
Give the guy a break. He deserves a lot of credit — and that was just his first year — minus six months, in my opinion.