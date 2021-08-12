A recent article, "Port Commission backs letter of caution on sea otter reintroduction," (The Astorian, Aug. 5) left me wondering what do sea otters have to do with the moribund Port of Astoria, or its tourist import operations?
Since all we have left is tourism, fisheries and craft beer, I would imagine a sea otter sighting would be an additional thrill for the cruise ship visitors on shore leave, same as wild and free orcas are to the San Juan Islands. Such is the leisure business.
These newsworthy monkeyshines appear to be another example of a comatose public agency held in thrall to the seafood lobby. What Sen. Jeff Merkley has proposed is only a study, another make-work for government bureaucrats and, really, one pipe dream is as good as another.
Why wouldn't our Port explain to its constituency why sea otters could be a threat to port infrastructure? Put another way, is a viable otter population a potential threat to a nascent urchin fishery?
I am left wondering: Was this news, or public relations stenography? And, to the point, what is the substance of the West Coast Seafood Processors Association letter?
I always get the drift, because it's in the wind. But I pay a lot of money to support the Port, and all I really got from this news item was another baloney sandwich. Hold the mayo.