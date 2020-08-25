Lying upon the courthouse grounds in Astoria, a Douglas fir log memorializes the sea of wood our region once held. We don't harvest logs like that anymore, and we are unable to create such trees.
This log has more impact when we consider the state of our forests since we began taking more than could be replaced. Evidence of overcutting rides on virtually every log truck rushing by. In a clearcut, too many trees are bycatch, and marketed as fiber. All excess shall be heaped onto a pile and burned at a later time. Don't fret however; we have more trees than ever.
But memories fade, and to console ourselves, history can be revised each day. The Old One at the courthouse came to mind last week as I followed Caitlin Seyfried on the Gnat Creek Trail, featured in the Aug. 20 issue of Coast Weekend. She writes of a trail that "meanders through the forest, featuring impressively large old stumps now acting as nursery logs for new trees."
The picture of that trail winding its way through the dog hair is worth a thousand words. Those old stumps stand as witness to a bygone era, and the lost potential of our forest resource. One of those old trees held more goodness than 50 of today's crop trees.
Better to walk up to an old stump, lay your hand upon it, say a little prayer, for when all the silent tombstones marking the original forest vanish, they are gone forever.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
