Vote "no" for the two education choices offered by Seaside School District Superintendent Susan Penrod.
Programs will require parents to bear the brunt of the work if they want their children to succeed. Rather than waste our tax dollars, we have decided to home-school our child since we will be doing most of the work, anyhow.
When they do open up the school, the plan is to keep children masked in 35-square-foot areas. The loss of social interaction for our children is devastating. I cannot imagine the additional schizophrenia you will create with segregated, masked children.
Many children, including ours, have been playing with others for months, meeting up with others in homes, parks, beaches and playgrounds. They are not paranoid, masked-up, social-distancing COVID-19 bots.
Why doesn't the teachers union stand up for our kids and get them back in school full time? And don't tell me "when it's safe.” It is as safe now as it will ever be. Children have a lower risk of becoming infected, and an even lower risk of transmitting. Even if infected, children are less likely to have serious side effects.
Protect those at-risk, but get the healthy kids and teachers back in school. Don't tie the hands of the wonderful teachers we have in our district.
It's obvious that our children's education is not the main focus of the teachers union. Vote "no" by home schooling your children, and decrease funding to the Oregon Department of Education — maybe we'll get their attention.
PATRICK DUHACHEK
Warrenton
