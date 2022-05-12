I recently became aware of the passing of Elizabeth Furse. She died about a year ago. I wanted to honor her memory. She served as the congresswoman for the 1st Congressional District from Oregon from 1993 to 2000.
She was one of those people who exuded magnetism of presence. I suspected it was like being in the presence of an Eleanor Roosevelt or Clara Barton: powerful, caring, kind; one who rallied other people to good causes.
Prior to her service as a congresswoman, she supported United Farm Workers, and advocated for low-income women. She helped restore federal status to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and others. She was founder and director for the Oregon Peace Institute, which advocated for marginalized communities and peaceful resolution of conflicts.
As a congresswoman, she co-sponsored an amendment to the 1994 Defense Authorization Act, which she said "killed an entire generation of nuclear weapons." Other accomplishments while in Congress were support of light rail in Portland, funding of research for diabetes and early childhood issues.
Her interest in a clean environment led to the creation of Clean Water Columbia and Columbia Riverkeeper. She continued to participate in tribal issues and animal protection initiatives. She was also co-owner of Helvetia Winery.
She truly was a constructive and a lovely human being.