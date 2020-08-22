The 19th Amendment, which allowed the "other half of the population" to gain equal footing and have their say, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Aug. 26. Now 100 years later, we can honor the women who worked for over 72 years to finally get suffrage and be able to help make the laws they have to abide by.
There is still plenty of work to do to make our society a just society, to help with the education of our children, the future generation, to keep our citizens healthy and live with dignity as we all age.
If you would like to know more about this historic anniversary, two movies stand out: "Iron Jawed Angels," with Hillary Swank, and the English movie "Suffragette," featuring Helena Bonham Carter and a brief glimpse of Meryl Streep. Both movies give one a pretty good idea of the real-life struggle women faced in making changes.
You can honor the legacy of the thousands who worked so hard so we can have "our say" by balancing the benefit and the responsibility of suffrage for all citizens by voting.
LaREE JOHNSON
Astoria
