I have a comment to make about the problem of people living in their RVs in Astoria, with no place to put their waste. My suggestion is to let them stay at Fort Stevens State Park to hook up their RVs. Just for the winter, when fewer people are using the spots.
GREER GILLILAND
Oregon City
