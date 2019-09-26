The weather was hot in Richmond, Virginia. Stinging hot 95 degrees, with matching humidity. I made the unnecessary observation to a local, "Sure is hot here."
The reply, "Son, it's been hot before. Hotter than this. And we're still here."
Wise words for these troubled times. We've had hard times before, harder than this. And we're still here.
JIM HALLAUX
Astoria
