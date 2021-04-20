Congratulations on the well-done article "Police feel the weight of crisis response" (The Astorian, April 13). The frustrations of all parties involved is very evident, as is their determination to think the problem through, looking for a solution that seems just out of reach.
As pointed out in the article, there is no "one-size-fits-all solution." In today's society, mandated help for those who won't or can't help themselves seems unacceptable. The results of this attitude is catastrophic for many individuals.
Reading the article should cause thinkers to realize how big the problem is, and that stronger actions may be required to help individuals and, in the long term, society.
Thank all who contributed to the article. Hope is there when people think and search together for a solution.
BERT WILLIAMSON
Burlington, Washington