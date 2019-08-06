Regarding the white nationalist massacres in Texas and Ohio: If anyone reading this is unsure of who inspired such a horrific action, you need only to go online. President Donald Trump's racist remarks are well-documented. You can read them yourself. They are not fit for a family newspaper.
MARY TANGUAY WEBB
Astoria
