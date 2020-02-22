I unfolded the Feb. 8 weekend edition of The Astorian to find the top half of the front page devoted to a full-color headline and report of the big Salem protest against Oregon's second attempt to pass a cap-and-trade bill, an attempt to address carbon emissions and the global climate catastrophe.
The hashtag #TimberUnity was printed in gigantic green type along with color photos of our own Sen. Betsy Johnson, who joined the Republicans to fight both of the cap-and-trade bills ("#TimberUnity takes center stage").
Glancing up to the very top of the same front page, I could make out another headline in small red letters: "Flooding inundates Eastern Oregon," along with a partially obscured photo of 18-wheelers floundering in flood waters on Interstate 84 — the same vehicles that were, the day before, surrounding the state Capitol attempting to prevent Oregon from taking any steps to combat climate change.
The juxtaposition was hilarious: new high-water flooding records set in both Oregon and Washington, at the same time that politicians, fossil fuel industry lobbyists and truck drivers fought tooth and nail to prevent any action to address the obvious climate crisis.
Like the frog in the gradually warming pot of water on the stove, we pretend not to notice that it's getting hotter and hotter, but since we're much smarter than a frog, we actively block any attempt to turn down the heat.
JOSEPH STEVENSON
Astoria
