In defense of the Republican walkout to stop the cap-and-trade ($700 million) bill: A short legislative session is for housekeeping bills, not major policy decisions.
This bill would have had no significant effect on the world's climate, but it would have raised a lot of money. It would have had a very negative effect on the economy of small town and rural Oregon.
Do we really want an exodus of overtaxed businesses and families, like what is happening in California?
JEAN HERMAN
Astoria
