Given the challenges of affordable housing and homelessness on the North Coast, it is imperative that the Oregon Legislature restore previous levels of funding to the Northwest Oregon Regional Housing Center. This agency, part of the Community Action Team, provides services to Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties, and sometimes to other Oregon counties as well. The federal and state governments have been cutting its funding.
In just six years, the agency worked with 550 clients and helped prevent more than 400 foreclosures. It helps qualified homeowners do essential rehabilitation and weatherization so they can stay in their homes. It provides classes about personal financial management and first-time home buying.
Area residents are fortunate to have an agency that clearly works for the benefit of our communities. We appreciate state Sen. Betsy Johnson for going to bat to help the agency and its clients to meet deadlines and other requirements.
Please contact our legislators to urge them to continue to work for improved, stable state funding for the Northwest Oregon Regional Housing Center. Contact Sen. Betsy Johnson at 503-986-1716 or Sen.BetsyJohnson@oregonlegislature.gov; and state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell at 503-986-1432 or Rep.TiffinyMitchell@oregonlegislature.gov
Indivisible North Coast Oregon
BETH McKINNEY, CAROLYN EADY, CHERYL JOHNSON, JEN ODERKIRK, JOAN HERMAN, LAURIE CAPLAN, McLAREN INNES, MEGAN HODGES, RAY WEST, RENEE ROWE, SYLVIA PERKINS, WENDELA HOWIE, YVONNE EDWARDS
