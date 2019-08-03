I was interested to see the housing information on the opinion page ("And now the good news on affordable housing," The Astorian, July 30). There is one major piece of information I have never seen presented in The Astorian concerning this subject, about which I have questions.
A data search using the criteria: Clatsop County zip codes; select individual tax forms for families of three or more; and select families with gross income of less than $30,000 for the tax forms that qualify.
I am trying to determine how many people in Clatsop County may be struggling to pay for housing based on their income, 30 percent of which enables a $750 a month rent for a two-bedroom unit.
I am seeking the same information for tax forms filed by single/married citizens 62 and older with a gross income of less than $20,000, 30 percent of which enables a $500 a month rent for a one-bedroom unit.
I would like to know how much the monthly rent would be on the examples shown in the article for the units identified as affordable — rents above $500 for a one-bedroom, or $750 for a two-bedroom, are below market price, but still problematic.
TESS CHEDSEY
Warrenton
