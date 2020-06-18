We the people have recently witnessed our fellow citizens being tear-gassed and forcibly removed while exercising their constitutional rights to protest peaceably. It was done so that President Donald Trump could stage a photo-op in front of a church that he has never entered, holding a book he appears to know little about.
Dictatorships are born out of instances such as these; the trampling of constitutional rights. Yet no one man can turn a democracy into a dictatorship. It also requires enablers, in the form of opportunistic politicians. It also requires the unswerving support and worship of millions of loyal followers.
We have seen this happen in Germany under Hitler. We have seen this happen in Spain under Franco. We have seen this happen in Venezuela under Chavez. In each of these cases, enablers and followers willingly abandoned democracy to follow a would-be dictator. We can now see it happening here in the U.S.
On the positive side, democracy in the U.S. is robust. There are already a few honorable, prominent Republicans, especially those who have seen the dysfunction of the White House firsthand, who are prepared to speak out and put country before party. There are surely many ordinary Republicans who feel the same way.
Together, there is still time to save our country from the morass of lies, vindictiveness, divisiveness and authoritarianism into which it is sinking.
JOHN ROGAN
Tillamook
