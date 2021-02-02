I've got them "Where's My Vaccination Blues." After supporting everything Gov. Kate Brown has done and said in this last, very difficult year, I can no longer do so.
Putting the teachers ahead of the oldsters in the line to get COVID-19 vaccinations looks to me like nothing but a huge payback to the teachers' union, the most powerful backers of her career.
We geezers are already dying like crazy to get out of this place. We don’t need callous, hollow platitudes about how valuable teachers are echoing in our ears as we do so. Many of us are ex-teachers.
Look out your window, and we'll be gone.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria