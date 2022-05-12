Our first 100 Women Who Care Clatsop meeting was held May 2. It was a huge success! We were able to award $7,000-plus to Ten Fifteen Theater to repair water damage to their basement.

I attribute the success of this newly formed organization to Kari Borgen and Nicole Bales, who initiated a front-page article. We now have 85 members.

Thank you to The Astorian for supporting our local nonprofits. One hundred women meeting four times a year donating $100 each to a local nonprofit.

JAN JOHNSON

Astoria

