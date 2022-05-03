She may be short — but she’s a hugely effective county commissioner! Pam Wev sometimes needs a box to stand on to be seen in a crowd, but she's never afraid to do the heavy lifting to get a job done!
Lots of folks like to complain about what's wrong with government, and all the things that "should" be done. It takes a special kind of person to make and keep the commitment to attend all the meetings, read all the background materials, and network with others working to solve complex problems.
Pam has served as county commissioner from District 3 for the last three years, and has proven she is willing to take on big issues, and she excels at it — from additional housing for seniors at Owens-Adair to supporting the creation of the Community Emergency Response Team.
Throughout her time as county commissioner, Pam has been accessible to the folks in her district, and concerned citizens throughout the entire county. In just this past month, Pam has held three public meet-and-greet events — at the Astoria Library, at WineKraft along the waterfront and at the Emerald Heights community center.
Your vote counts! Elections make a difference. We have an opportunity to keep experienced leadership at the county level. Vote for Wev for county commissioner! And be sure to pop your ballot in the mail or the ballot drop box by May 17!