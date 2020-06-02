I was both amazed and horrified by the hordes of people celebrating on Memorial Day weekend, all over the country, without social distancing or masks. It was terrible to see people put their fellow human beings in harm's way, and possibly death.
The only sliver of salvation for them is that their actions will improve the gene pool.
MARY TANGUAY WEBB
Astoria
