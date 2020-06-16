I agree with the main point expressed by Rodney Merrill ("Correct a wrong") and David Isaacs' ("Not Astoria") letters in the June 2 issue of The Astorian.
Why forego a $.45 wage increase for those at the lowest pay scale if the funds can be found elsewhere in the budget, including from those being paid at much higher levels? Balance the budget without hurting those who are least able to afford it. Government should be humane where it can.
FRANK SATTERWHITE
Astoria
