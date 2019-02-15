It is an amazing honor to have been inducted into the Astoria High School Athletics Hall of Fame. I am quite humbled by this recognition, and very appreciative of the committee for considering me, and of all the AHS coaches, athletes and community members who were so kind to me during my 13 years at The Daily Astorian.
It was a first-class weekend, and great to reconnect with so many fine folks. It was special to be inducted with such wonderful athletes and people who were so fun to write about not so long ago. Congratulations to Darren Rodgers, Zach Hiatt, Aundi Kustura, Scott Holmstedt and to coach Tighe Davis and his 1994 and 1995 girls basketball teams.
Hearing about the impact that newspaper stories made on your experience then, and that many of you have preserved those clippings, was especially touching.
Thanks to Kevin M. Goin, Rob Niemi, Dan Foss, Nicolle Landwehr, Lou Marconeri, Lindy O'Bryan and Howard Rub for staging such a fabulous event.
Thanks, too, for all the kind words from friends on Facebook. All of the supportive comments make this honor even more special.
Special thanks to my awesome wife, Anna Danzer, for her love and support, and for recording the event for posterity with some great photos (with my eyes open).
PAUL DANZER
Vancouver, Washington
