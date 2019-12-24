Rather than read, or watch on TV, the spin jobs put on by either Democrats or Republicans about the recent six-page letter on impeachment sent by President Donald Trump to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, I hope you will read the actual letter reproduced on NBC's website: nbcnews.to/2r1jxYn
President Trump apparently wrote this letter for the history books. And its a humdinger!
DON HASKELL
Astoria
