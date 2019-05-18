Who is a Port Commissioner? Do the commissioners realize they are elected by the people, and are there to represent those who pay taxes? If they did, they would realize their director is making poor choices that will affect the port negatively for years to come.
Earth to Port: Your balance sheet is non-sustainable, and where is your strategic plan you have been working on for the past three years? Unreal.
It's sad Commissioner Robert "Steve" Stevens is running unopposed. It would not have been difficult for someone with a small amount of critical thought and inquiry to win; which is in stark contrast to Commissioner Stevens' “let sleeping dogs lie” campaign.
Are you aware the Port is entertaining selling the East Mooring Basin to fund short-term debt? Anyone who wants to sell Port (your) assets to fund short-term debt is selling you down the river.
The current Port director has been mismanaging the Port for years. Due to fiscal and managerial mismanagement, the Port has lost all credibility at the local, state and federal level. It's inexcusable and embarrassing.
Commissioner Bill Hunsinger is on the right path. I have personally sat down with both Commissioner Hunsinger and Commissioner Stevens within the past few months to inquire about their approach to solving a big problem. Commissioner Hunsinger gets it. Commissioner Stevens' view is myopic, at best.
If you want change and a chance at fixing the Port, vote for Bill Hunsinger, and don't vote for Commissioner Stevens.
GLENN TAGGART
Port Commissioner 1993-2006
Astoria
