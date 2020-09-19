Hurray for Gov. Kate Brown. And Mayor Ted Wheeler, too. However, it seems President Donald Trump's gang has now decided to run against Portland and other "Democrat" cities. Way to go, guys. He had no discernible campaign until you played so thoroughly into his hands.
I lived and worked in Portland for 45 years, and we took part nonviolently and proudly in almost every protest against war and injustice there since 1968. What's happening almost every night there now, though, seems contrary to and destructive of the interests of Black Lives Matter, any progressive program or policy and plain common sense.
I wonder whether, if you could take all the direct employees of the GOP, their paid contractors, undercover federal agents, right-wing infiltrators, spooks, narcs and stool pigeons out of the crowd, there'd be anybody left, except maybe a couple of people carrying posters. Very good and salient posters, too.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.