President Donald Trump, aka The Donald, keeps it up. Now he states that leading the world in virus cases and deaths is a badge of honor. (What? Really?)
And what a great idea to get a bleach injection. Actually, a great thrifty idea, gets rid of the virus, clears up cholesterol and cleanses the needle upon withdrawal.
In a recent claim, he said he was once named Michigan "Man of the Year" — totally false. How could we expect much more from a person who probably thinks that Roe vs. Wade was a choice for Gen. George Washington crossing the Delaware. Hurry, hurry November.
HOWARD GILBERT
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.