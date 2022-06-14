Recent letters to the editor have strongly criticized former state Sen. Betsy Johnson for her position on gun control. I am in favor of any laws that make it more difficult to obtain a firearm. I have no objection with more restrictions to obtain a firearm, if qualified people can ultimately purchase one after they have complied with all background checks or other restrictions required.
However, I object to government ever passing any law that restricts me from continuing to possess an AR-15, which I own, and am fully qualified to use because of my past military service.
The current Democratic Party leadership fell short of being able to pack the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster and make other major changes in the U.S. Senate by changing the historic rules of that group. This was an attempt at a ruthless, unprecedented power grab. Democracy is never safe from fanatical political minorities forcing their will on all.
The filibuster exists to protect the minorities when very small majorities wish to jam their political desires down everyone else's throat. Dictatorships come into place because dishonest people misrepresent their intentions, bend the rules to their desire and then rule ruthlessly.
I fear all levels of my government more than anything else, and I will never give up my right to defend myself (even against the government). My weapons never leave my home, but I will use them to protect myself, and my interests, for the future.