"Democrats make climate bill a priority for session" (The Astorian, Jan. 21) — bass ackwards priority.
I object to the substance of the subject story. Tax increase costs, and risks of potential job losses for people who work in business that cause greenhouse gases, weighed against a symbolic political gain in global warming.
I see politicians doing what is easy for their supermajority by raising taxes, instead of tackling problems with a more desperate need for solutions such as: My future Public Employees Retirement System funding, and making large improvements in creating truly low-cost housing and helping homeless populations.
If we can send people to the moon and create supercomputers, we can find solutions to difficult problems. I feel it is time for politicians in Salem to make the decision to move all new employees hired into positions in all government jobs that currently are part of the PERS pension program into a 401(k)-type program controlled by each employee, rather than the guaranteed income pensions currently offered.
Costs for true low-cost housing have large costs directly associated with regulations and laws at all levels of government that need to be addressed at federal, state, county and local levels simultaneously, with everyone making proportional sacrifices to achieve the greater good.
A true leader at any level of government should have the ambition and energy to create a program to link all government levels into a coordinated effort, where each government level makes proportional sacrifices to create true low-cost housing.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
