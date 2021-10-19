In the past months, I have learned several things regarding the current state of public education. Earlier this year, Oregon announced high school graduates need not be proficient in math, reading or writing.
I learned a Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia stated that he didn’t "think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."
I also learned the attorney general for the U.S. is looking into having the FBI investigate parents who get upset at school board meetings.
This past week, I discovered that Oregon’s substitute teachers won’t need a college degree.
Finally, I learned prekindergarten kids in public schools come each day with an extra set of clothes in their backpacks.
Of all these, the last regarding parent-teacher forethought was useful when I substituted in a prekindergarten class last week. As I escorted a young man to the restroom, he informed me, "I pooped."
After a moment of sheer panic, we made it to the secretary who told me of the quick change program. The two of us made it to the backpack, and then the restroom, in record time. As an expert in the field of substituting, I must applaud when I see positive results in a program or policy.
As far as the other matters mentioned, it seems parents are intentionally being shut out of their children's education when they need to be involved in all aspects of their children's education, whether it be the books they read or providing extra underwear and pants.