The way I see it: A sales tax of 5% in Cannon Beach on prepared food is to fund the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District's and City Hall's new buildings. How did this come about?
The fire district began by asking for the sales tax of 5% from the City Council. A couple of weeks after, the city announced it had decided to take 2% of that 5% to build a new City Hall and police department. The City Council quickly tried to approve the sales tax amongst themselves.
It was stalled at the last moment by the many citizens of Cannon Beach voicing public opposition against the sales tax at a council meeting.
The fire district can ask for an operation levy that would be tax deductible to state and federal income tax for everyone who pays for it. The fire district has a plan on how to use the money. No one wants to lose the services of the tireless first responders. I support them.
On the other hand, the city has no plans for a building, no place to put the building, no budget for the building, and would like to put their 2% into the general fund, which the city can use on anything they want.
I say "no" to the 5% sales tax vote. We should wait on the city until they get their plan put together. Where there is no heart, there is no feeling.