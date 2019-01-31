I do not like to write this.
Oregon is no longer the only state in the union with no legal limits on terminating human babies in the womb. New York just passed a constitutional amendment that abortion can be done up to the due date, with no doctor present. If the baby survives the procedure, whoever is in attendance can legally finish the job after birth.
When this legislation passed the New York Senate by 30-something to 20-something, there was a standing ovation (with cheers) from the Senate floor. A "Catholic" governor signed the bill into law.
I wish I was not writing this. I hope you do not enjoy reading it.
JEAN HERMAN
Astoria
