It is not too soon to be thinking about what candidates you should support in the May primary. The secretary of state is the administrator of public records, must oversee audits of all public accounts, is the chief election officer, serves on the state Land Board and chairs the Oregon Sustainability Board.
The job is extensive and requires a person of diversified skills. Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a civil engineer and lawyer, is the most qualified candidate running for secretary of state.
I met Jamie at one of her many stops as she travels the state introducing herself and describing her plans, if elected. Jamie has leadership experience managing projects in the public and private sector. She has developed systems and policy for management of land, water and natural resources. She has served as an elected official in local government.
Plus, Jamie has shown her seriousness and dedication to serving all constituencies by visiting with concerned citizens in every county in Oregon. And, she is from rural Oregon, so she has personal knowledge of the specific needs of communities like ours.
Please vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner for secretary of state.
CHERYL CONWAY
Astoria
