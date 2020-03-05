There goes the neighborhood. My husband and I live in the same block as what will now be temporary housing for Pacific Seafood company ("Pacific Seafood dorm approved in Astoria," The Astorian, Feb. 27).
They wanted to put 125 people in a building that was originally built for an assisted living home.
We are confused why a building originally built for 30 will now have 80 living there, and why in the world shove that many people into our neighborhood, which has no sidewalks and a dangerous, narrow, hilly street.
One excuse, from the Planning Commission president, Daryl Moore, is that the building has been vacant since 2018.
I am not looking forward to 80 people smoking and drinking and running around in my neighborhood.
I know my neighbors, but these people will be shipped in from other countries. Commissioner Chris Womack stated that the issues of public safety and community concerns are not for the Planning Commission to decide. Thanks so much.
Thirty-eight of us went to meetings begging them not to approve this. We were ignored. See you at the City Council, Pacific Seafood.
VICKI McAFEE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.