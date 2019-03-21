Many Warrenton businesses, property owners, the Port of Astoria and city law enforcement have been proactive in addressing illegal camping on private and public property in our city.
Property owners have cleared brush and trees from these sites to eliminate hiding spots, and expose the camps to the public. Property owners can, with proper trespass notification, clean up the offensive and unsafe debris which has been scattered throughout the campsite.
Port of Astoria security officers recently cleaned out a camp just feet from Harbor Street near the Shilo Inn. These "homeless" campers are in violation of city ordinances and state laws which prohibit "offensive littering" and contamination of the ground and the nearby waterways. This is a serious health and safety hazard for the entire community.
We appreciate all those who have taken the time and effort to protect our community's public health and safety, as well as respecting and following local and state laws.
BOB and CHRISTINE BRIDGENS
Warrenton
