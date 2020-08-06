I welcome the possibility that the Lewis and Clark Mainline right of way be utilized as a Warrenton big-box bypass. The residents of Melville are rightly upset about the threat to their idyllic rural life. For you history buffs and other newcomers, Melvillewas the name of the community near the former Crown Zellerbach dry sort.
I am baffled why GreenWood Resources hasn't developed a toll road elsewhere on their land that bypasses Seaside entirely. Now that would pay for itself before the paint striping had dried. In happier times, there was a road sign which directed the disoriented uphill toward Melville, near the big church on the north end of Wahanna Road.
The fly in the ointment is, was and shall forever be at the Melville Interchange, where Lewis and Clark Road, Wahanna Road and U.S. Highway 101 collide. Big rigs such as lowboys and loaded log trucks can't access southbound 101 there, and thus run south on Wahanna to get over the 12th Avenue bridge to 101.
In closing, hats off to Warrenton Fiber for their visionary land acquisitions. They acquired the forest on Airport Hill, and converted it to a cattle pasture, and lo, now the site of future housing development and future home of Warrenton schools. Now that's what I call a working forest.
And more on point, we find they had wisely purchased the CZ dry sort the county is shopping for a new public works site. Imagine that.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
