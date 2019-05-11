I am writing to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. We are watching our constitutional due process, and the rule of law, being dismantled by a president interested only in expanding his own power and personal wealth.
We are like the frog in a pot being gradually boiled to death with every new falsehood, every new insult to our intelligence, every conflict of interest, every obstruction of justice in plain sight. Each time, we hear a few voices of protest, soon drowned out by the next scandal-du-jour.
With the release of the Mueller report, the executive branch of our government has now finished investigating itself, and Trump's appointee has told us that it says "no collusion, no obstruction of justice." This is clearly not true, and now it is time to start impeachment proceedings. It's the only way to remove a president, and only Congress can do it.
We are frogs in a cauldron, it's getting really hot, and our politicians are thinking, "If I do something about this now, it might affect my reelection chances."
Should Trump be voted out in 2020, according to Michael Cohen, his lawyer for 10 years, "There will never be a peaceful transition of power." President Trump says, "I have the tough people, but they don't play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad."
Citizens, legislators, newspaper editors: Now is the time to demand impeachment.
JOSEPH STEVENSON
Astoria
