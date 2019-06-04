The frustration of major media outlets and Congressional Democrats is boiling over since Robert Mueller's investigation regarding Russian collusion concerning the Trump campaign came up empty.
The president didn't claim executive privilege, didn't withhold documents, didn't block testimony, didn't give pardons, didn't fire Mueller.
But special prosecutor Mueller, in his swan song, said this: “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so … We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.” How can anyone prove they did not commit a crime that's not described?
It was an investigation that should’ve never been opened. It was based on a dossier made up by a Trump-hating foreign agent Christopher Steele, and secretly paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign. The FBI even leaked the document to friendly media outlets and when the story broke, and pointed it out as corroborating evidence to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court.
That is prosecutorial misconduct, using the unlimited financial and technical resources of the government to go after political enemies. The FISA court — meant to protect President Donald Trump's rights — allowed those rights to be trampled on by a partisan Department of Justice, the FBI and CIA.
Regarding the "coverup," a West Texas reporter once put it this way: "While we recognize that the subject did not actually steal any horses, he is obviously guilty of trying to resist being hanged for it."
WAYNE MAYO
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.