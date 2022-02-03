‘Tis a pity the world is not just how we want it to be. One Bari Weiss proclaims that she is “done with COVID,” on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”
She said she “… sprayed the Pringles cans … stripped my clothes off because I thought COVID would be on my clothes … we all did it.”
Poor thing! Such almighty inconveniences shade absolutely the unstinting attention healthcare heroes have paid COVID-19 patients, beginning even well before there was hope for a vaccine.
Weiss has every right to think she’s “done with COVID,” but alas, COVID might not be done with her.
Newt Gingrich labels the House Jan. 6 committee a “lynch mob … running over the law … pursuing innocent people.” By “people,” Gingrich means chums of the former president who might have been party to the day’s events.
In fact, congressional committees may legally summon witnesses and charge those disregarding the summons with contempt. Of course, appearing and testifying publicly would preempt further “pursuit” or prosecution. (Why is it so hard to tell the truth with the public witnessing?)
But the eye of Newt is jaundiced, indeed: vengeance-bent, in playground bully fashion, Gingrich threatens the committee’s members with comeuppance prosecution for seeking the truth of what happened that day.
To be “done” when one doesn’t get one’s way or, in tantrum-mode, to spew furious insults and silly threats, are hallmarks of puerility. Coming of age is measured, after, all by coming to terms with this imperfect world, its truths, realities and inconveniences, and by abandoning the childish and the inane.